SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE SSY opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

