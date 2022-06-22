Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.43.

Several research firms recently commented on SUN. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 60.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUN stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.53. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

