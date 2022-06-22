Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.71

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 23790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHO shares. Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,935,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,041,000 after buying an additional 616,646 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,228,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,934,000 after buying an additional 2,332,082 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,564,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,553,000 after purchasing an additional 393,120 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.4% in the first quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 5,521,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,404,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

