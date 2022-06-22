Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZPTAF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. National Bankshares upgraded Surge Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

