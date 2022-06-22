SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.41

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $5.24. SurgePays shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 201,786 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on SurgePays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 million and a PE ratio of -3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.

SurgePays ( NASDAQ:SURG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the first quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SurgePays during the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

