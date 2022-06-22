Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.18

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.74 ($0.02). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 374,709 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.32 million and a P/E ratio of -21.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.18.

About Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

