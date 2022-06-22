Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVOL stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 17,633 shares of Symbolic Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,915.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kokino LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Symbolic Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Symbolic Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Symbolic Logic by 102.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Symbolic Logic by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

