Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.46. Symbolic Logic shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 24,788 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $18.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOL. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbolic Logic by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Symbolic Logic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbolic Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,200,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
