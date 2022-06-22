Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $241.40

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 241.40 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 242.40 ($2.97), with a volume of 184483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.00).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNT shares. Barclays cut shares of Synthomer to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 420 ($5.14) to GBX 323 ($3.96) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.19) to GBX 575 ($7.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.29) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 531 ($6.50).

The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 294.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 326.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £27,720 ($33,953.94). Also, insider Steve Bennett purchased 6,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £19,510.26 ($23,897.92).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

