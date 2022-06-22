T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $28.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.53.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 194.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.
T2 Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on T2 Biosystems (TTOO)
