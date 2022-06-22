T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $28.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.53.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 194.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

