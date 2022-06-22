Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Plans Dividend of $6.31

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 6.3065 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 45.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Tabcorp’s previous dividend of $0.08.

OTCMKTS TACBY opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Tabcorp has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TACBY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tabcorp in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA lowered Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

