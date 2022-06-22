Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 61.81% from the company’s previous close.

TRHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

