Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT Lowered to $3.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.
Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.73.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.
