Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT Lowered to $3.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth $871,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth $1,592,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 265.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 43,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.