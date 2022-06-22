Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taitron Components by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Taitron Components in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

