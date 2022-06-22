Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.
Taitron Components Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
