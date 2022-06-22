Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.27

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 2269333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)
