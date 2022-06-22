Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Trading 1.2% Higher

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. 4,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Tandy Leather Factory (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter. Tandy Leather Factory had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.59%.

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of leather and leathercraft-related items in North America and Spain. It offers leather, hand tools, hardware, kits, liquids, teaching materials, open workbenches, machinery, and related accessories and supplies. The company also manufactures leather laces, cut leather pieces, do-it-yourself kits, thread laces, belt strips and straps, and Craftaids.

