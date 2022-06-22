Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Tanzanian Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock.

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Tanzanian Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Tanzanian Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

