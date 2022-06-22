Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,776 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 0.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Target by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,204 shares of company stock worth $7,688,056. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,072. Target Co. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.34. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.