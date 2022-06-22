Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE TMHC opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.67. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

