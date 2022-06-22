Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Trading Down 2%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

TWODF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.34) to GBX 189 ($2.32) in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

