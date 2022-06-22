Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $123.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.29. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 111,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

