TB SA Acquisition (NASDAQ:TBSA) Trading Down 0.2%

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 132,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 53,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

