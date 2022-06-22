TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.90.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

