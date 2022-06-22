TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRP. CSFB lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,241 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.00, for a total transaction of C$1,201,834.00. Also, Director Fareen Sunderji sold 400 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$28,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,684 shares of company stock worth $260,005 and have sold 57,880 shares worth $4,260,419.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$66.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$65.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$57.71 and a 12-month high of C$74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.64.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4393319 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 106.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

