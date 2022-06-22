TClarke (LON:CTO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $149.33

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 149.33 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 148 ($1.81). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.84), with a volume of 20,587 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £65.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55.

In related news, insider Aysegul Sabanci purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £2,980 ($3,650.17).

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

