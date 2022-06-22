TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.81

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2022

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKYGet Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and traded as low as $31.21. TDK shares last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 76,026 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TDK Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

