TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.81

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and traded as low as $31.21. TDK shares last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 76,026 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TDK Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

