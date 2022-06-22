TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,722 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.12% of TE Connectivity worth $52,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,494,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,875,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.38. 5,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $112.01 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.51 and a 200-day moving average of $137.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

