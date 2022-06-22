Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,633 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 6.6% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Teck Resources worth $43,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 80.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 70.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,226,000 after acquiring an additional 518,744 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1,248.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 401,755 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.83. 144,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

