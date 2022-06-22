TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases $31,250.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,530,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,066,931.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,550.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $34,350.00.

NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. 122,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $88.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 50.5% in the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 151,400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. increased its stake in TELA Bio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TELA Bio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in TELA Bio by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TELA shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

