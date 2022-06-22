Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.70.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.81. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $174.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.