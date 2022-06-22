Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 176,250 shares during the quarter. Telephone and Data Systems makes up about 1.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.10% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $78,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,316.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

TDS traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.90%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

