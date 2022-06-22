Telsey Advisory Group Trims Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price to $6.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $535.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 334,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 66,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 108,853 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

