Terex (NYSE:TEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.56

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.56 and last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 1079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

