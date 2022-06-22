Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) were up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 425,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 298% from the average daily volume of 106,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Terns Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.83.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 164,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 50,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

