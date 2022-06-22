Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.5% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $3,065,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $12,596,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $715.41. The company had a trading volume of 197,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,488,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $741.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $796.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $903.89. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $615.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

