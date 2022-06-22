Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.6% of Stonnington Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $22.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $733.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,488,096. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $796.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $903.89. The company has a market cap of $759.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $615.50 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

