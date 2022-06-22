TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 million, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.97.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
