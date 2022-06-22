Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,240 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $75,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 60,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.10 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.