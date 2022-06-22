Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

TPL traded down $59.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,482.65. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,631. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 2.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,756.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,474.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,309.07.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $23.00 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

