The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 1.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 21.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $4,271,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Allstate by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

