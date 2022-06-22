The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

