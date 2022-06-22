The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.801 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

