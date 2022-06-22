The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Boeing were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

NYSE BA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.57. The stock had a trading volume of 70,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,027,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average is $179.93. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $252.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

