The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after acquiring an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after acquiring an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.51. 86,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,027,126. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.93. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

