The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,093,969 shares of company stock worth $82,709,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,868,000 after purchasing an additional 298,147 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.