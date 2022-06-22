The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital trimmed its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,045 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 23,005 shares during the period. Matisse Capital owned 0.56% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,218,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,159,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $18,871,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 24,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CEE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,159. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $31.46.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

