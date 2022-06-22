The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,538,000 after acquiring an additional 199,278 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in Clorox by 477.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth $942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $125.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.87 and a 200-day moving average of $151.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Clorox has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.