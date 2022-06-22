The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 163,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.