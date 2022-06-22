The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.05.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KO opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.
About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
