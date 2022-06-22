The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 252,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $2,358,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.62. 178,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,042,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

