The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Stock Position Decreased by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital cut its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital owned 0.68% of The European Equity Fund worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $6,667,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 188,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:EEA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.18. 11,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,429. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20.
The European Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
